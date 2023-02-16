Sports Law Expert Podcast Highlights Leading Sports Lawyer Bart Lambergman

Bart Lambergman Hackney Publications

Lambergman is the GC and COO of LEAD1 Association, which represents the athletics directors of the 131-member schools of the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Bart has emerged as one of leading sports lawyers in collegiate athletics, supporting the great work that LEAD1 and its CEO, Tom McMillen, are doing in the industry.” — Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney Publications