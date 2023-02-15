Casper's Oil Wins Texas Hemp Awards

Casper's Oil, a Texas company and advocate for animal rescues and shelters, Wins two Texas Hemp Awards for best pet product and best e-commerce company

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casper's Oil, the premier provider of hemp-based pet products, is proud to announce that it has won two awards at the Texas Hemp Awards 2023. Casper's Oil was named the winner of the Best Pet Product award and the Best E-Commerce award, beating out other top contenders in the state.

Since its launch in 2017, Casper's Oil has been dedicated to providing high-quality, hemp-based pet products. Customers have received the company's innovative products well, and the recent awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Casper's Oil team.

"We are truly honored to receive these awards from the Texas Hemp Awards," said Anthony Saglimbene, Owner and Founder of Casper's Oil. "It is humbling to be recognized by our customers and to know that they value the solutions we provide for their pets'."

The Texas Hemp Awards recognize the top companies and individuals in the state who positively impact the hemp industry.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the best pet product and e-commerce hemp company in Texas," said Saglimbene. "This is a big win for our company, and it reinforces our commitment to providing top-quality solutions for pets."

About Casper's Oil:

Casper's Oil is a hemp-based pet product company in Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and has since become a leader in the pet industry, offering high-quality, hemp-based pet products and supporting animal rescues and shelters across Texas and the Nation.

