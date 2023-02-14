CalGIS 2023 Heads to Monterey

Hosted by California URISA and the California Geographic Information Association, CalGIS 2023 features important education and training, along with ample opportunities to build your professional network and find solutions.

There is no better venue to connect with the California Geospatial Community than CalGIS!

Preconference workshops and training on Monday, March 13 will cover:

• Learn to Process Multi-Source Remote Sensing Imagery in Python and R: Urban Forestry as a Case Study

• Mapping and Analysis with the National Hydrography Dataset and NHDPlus

• Migrating to Experience Builder / What's New and Roadmap Ahead

• Non-Traditional Learning Techniques

• Field Mobility - Enhancing your Field Collection and Coordinating your Mobile Workforce

• Introduction to QGIS: Open-Source GIS for Anyone

• Using Python with GIS Data: Overview of Tools





Chairwoman Louise Miranda Ramirez of the Ohlone Costanoan-Esselen Nation will present the opening land acknowledgement and then we'll hear from our featured keynote speaker, Joy Bonaguro, Chief Data Officer for the State of California.





Important all-conference panel discussions will focus on:

• Addressing & Transportation

• LiDAR Derivatives & Elevation

• Authoritative Data & Administrative Boundaries

• Imagery





Breakout sessions will cover topics ranging from "Managing Data Collaboratively" and "UAS Methods and Applications" to "Asset Management" and "Environmental and Public Health Applications of GIS".





Community-building networking activities and a packed exhibit hall where attendees can connect with the organizations that have solutions will round out CalGIS 2023.





Don't delay! Make your plans to head to Monterey.





Check out the detailed agenda here: https://calgis2023.sched.com/

Register, sponsor, and make your travel plans here: https://urisa-portal.org/page/CalGIS