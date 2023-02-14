Shio Jashi is a third-year bachelor’s student at the International School of Economics at Tbilisi State University, ISET. Besides the field of Economics, his academic and professional interests include International Relations and Global Studies. He is also particularly interested in cultures, linguistics, environment, history, geography, and different areas of the field of economics. At the same time, he is actively involved in non-formal educational events. Shio believes that cooperation and unity lead to big changes for the better of the people, therefore he is eager to be part of the communities which aim to improve the well-being of societies.