Tamar Kamladze

Tamar currently is a postgraduate law student in London. Previously, she studied at Sciences Po (France) and LSE (UK). She was selected as one of the future trainee lawyers at a prestigious UK Law Firm, Travers Smith, and is on track to qualify as a commercial lawyer in the UK by 2024. Tamar has always immersed herself in the world of politics, history and international relations which she studied for her bachelor’s degree. Her topic of interest revolves around the realist, power politics and how small states, like Georgia, can become important changemakers in the international arena.

Tamar Kamladze

