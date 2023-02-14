Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,109 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,914 in the last 365 days.

Tamara Obgaidze

Tamara is a 3rd-year student in the Bachelor of International Relations at the Free University of Tbilisi. The Korean language is her major, on the other hand, she’s learning Spanish. She participated in lots of NGO projects since childhood so Tamara is quite familiar with the environment the youth live in. Also, she’s been a volunteer since 2018, especially when it comes to sports events. Being a YEA is the next step towards development, however, it is also a new challenge she is delighted to take up. Her main goal is to implement many important projects about anti-racism, the integration of ethnic minorities, as well as the integration of refugees and conducting dialogues. Tamara is willing to contribute her time and skills towards making the world a better place to live.

You just read:

Tamara Obgaidze

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.