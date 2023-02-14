Tamara Obgaidze

Tamara is a 3rd-year student in the Bachelor of International Relations at the Free University of Tbilisi. The Korean language is her major, on the other hand, she’s learning Spanish. She participated in lots of NGO projects since childhood so Tamara is quite familiar with the environment the youth live in. Also, she’s been a volunteer since 2018, especially when it comes to sports events. Being a YEA is the next step towards development, however, it is also a new challenge she is delighted to take up. Her main goal is to implement many important projects about anti-racism, the integration of ethnic minorities, as well as the integration of refugees and conducting dialogues. Tamara is willing to contribute her time and skills towards making the world a better place to live.