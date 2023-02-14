Submit Release
Tamuna Gegelashvili

Tamuna is a young professional working in the social and green entrepreneurship field, at Social Enterprise Alliance (SEA), trying to help the ecosystem grow and develop. She is an alumna of the FLEX (Future Leaders Exchange) program. Since 2020 she has been serving as a FLEX City Representative of Gori and in 2022 she got selected for the FLEX Internship Program, which will take part in the summer, of 2023. She is an ESSC 2020 summer camp alumni. Tamuna became the GLOW (Girls Leading the World) Ambassador in 2018 and served as a camp counsellor for GLOW Camp in 2022. She actively takes part in Erasmus+ YEs and TCs which helps her explore different countries, cultures, ideologies, and concepts, especially from the viewpoint of social entrepreneurship.

