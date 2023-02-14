Zurab Shatirishvili is a Junior student at Georgian National University, specialising in the field of psychology. He is also a young professional working for Georgian and International corporations in the directions of HR, Career Development and Project Management. He spent one academic year studying Business Administration and Management at Baden-Württemberg Cooperative State University in Karlsruhe, Germany. Currently, Zurab is the Head of Youth Center New Generation Tbilisi, where he implements projects about Education, Environmental Protection, and Civic Engagement. Zurab is a Member of the Council of the Social Sciences at Georgian National University and actively manages the Psychologists’ and International Students’ Club.