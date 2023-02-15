Digi-Me® Releases New Website and Upgrades Ecommerce Site For Purchasing VideoJobs® With Globally Patented Tracking
In conjunction with Digi-Me's new e-commerce site, they are launching a new website. Digi-Me is offering limited-time specials on patented VideoJobs® solutions.
The Digi-Me team is so excited to provide this new website with a state-of-the-art look and functionality to the market.”GALLATIN, TN, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digi-Me® proudly releases a new website in conjunction with their eCommerce site that includes launch specials on their patented VideoJobs®solution.
— Lindsay Stanton
Digi-Me® is a major disruptor and leader in digital recruitment technology, with recruitment video solutions that are backed by globally patented technology. With Digi-Me®’s global patented technology, large global brands including FedEx, GE Appliances, Arc Document Solutions, and more are able to capture the attention of job seekers with short, engaging videos that are tracked, providing the employer data and metrics on where they are getting the best traction.
Now is the time for businesses to buy a VideoJob® and get one free. A VideoJob® can be ready to promote as soon as two business days after purchase, and Digi-Me®’s creative team does all the heavy lifting, making the process easy and fast.
Additionally, Digi-Me® offers employer brand videos and candidate expectation videos. These recruitment videos help employers communicate better with job seekers and prevent ghosting. Further, they reduce the time to fill and lower the cost per hire.
This comes at a time when the company recently upgraded its Virtual Career Fair platform, too. Digi-Me® Virtual Career Fairs are popular with employers because they can purchase them a la carte if they prefer not to purchase an annual subscription.
"The Digi-Me team is so excited to provide this new website with a state-of-the-art look and functionality to the market. These enhancements also include the ability for any size organization to try the patented video technology to fill their open roles instantly through the new e-commerce page. Now organizations with any and all open roles can experience the SEO, improved candidate pools, and reduced time to fill that Digi-Me's global customer base has enjoyed for years," says Lindsay Stanton, President and Board Member of Digi-Me®.
To learn more about Digi-Me®’s VideoJobs®, employer brand videos, virtual career fairs, and more, visit https://digi-me.com or watch this video.
About Digi-Me®
Digi-Me®’s proprietary technology platform and the unmatched data they generate enhance Digi-Me®’s custom recruitment videos, spotlighting career opportunities and corporate culture. Digi-Me® delivers information to job seekers in a way that is more engaging and more accessible across all platforms and devices. Their professional-quality video and technology solutions include the latest cloud-based analytics providing up-to-the-minute reporting on candidate behavior, including social sharing, as well as automatic integration into your ATS. Harness the power of video to boost SEO, improve candidate self-selection, and stand out from the competition with Digi-Me® video solutions. Visit https://digi-me.com and watch this video.
