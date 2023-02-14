Goldman Sachs Global Head of Managed Strategies To Join FORCE Panel On Investing During Turbulent Times

Jean Altier Bohm and Peter Boockvar Join FORCE for a Discussion On Investing During Turbulent Times.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Office Research Consulting & Events (FORCE Family Office) is pleased to present a panel for investing during these turbulent economic times with two of the foremost experts in the industry:

• Jean Altier Bohm, Global Head of Managed Strategies, Consumer Wealth Management, and member of the Private Wealth Management Innovation Council at Goldman Sachs

• Peter Boockvar, CIO at Bleakley Financial Group, Editor of The Boock Report, and regular CNBC contributor

Given the uncertainty around inflation and the economy, the discussion will focus on where we are now as well as an outlook for the rest of 2023. We will also delve into specific sectors and discuss strategies based on our panelists’ expertise.

The online discussion will be moderated by FORCE CEO, Steven Saltzstein and allow opportunities for questions from the audience.

Anyone interested in this topic is invited to join the webinar on February 23 at 12:00 p.m. ET. They can sign up via this link on the FORCE Family Office website.

