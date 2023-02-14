Submit Release
Schwank Opens Satellite Office in Spring Township Building

Reading — February 14, 2023 — Today, state Sen. Judy Schwank (D-Berks) announced that her office has opened a satellite constituent services office in Spring Township.

The office is in the Spring Township Administration Building located on 2850 Windmill Rd, Reading, PA 19608. The office will be open on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on other days by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 610-929-2151 or by sending an email to senatorschwank@pasenate.com.

Spring Township, Sinking Spring Borough and the Berks County portion of Adamstown Borough became a part of the 11th senatorial district during last year’s reapportionment process. Schwank said the satellite office will help her connect with her new constituents.

“It’s very important to me that the folks who have been added to the 11th district have convenient access to the services they need,” Schwank said. “I believe this satellite office will provide my staff and I with a great opportunity to connect with our newest constituents and get a better feel for the community and its needs.”

