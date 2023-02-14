Submit Release
Executive Re-ups with Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (XESP)

Thomas Spruce cites trajectory of the company as reason for extension

Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (OTCQB:XESP)

We have accomplished a lot in the past few months, but the company's trajectory in the coming months will be dynamic and exciting. I look forward to great things for our clients and company.”
— Thomas (Denny) Spruce
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (Ticker: XESP) announces that Thomas (Denny) Spruce, RPh, has agreed to an extension that will keep him with the company for the foreseeable future. Mr. Spruce will serve as Chief Operations Officer, Secretary, and Director and will oversee company infrastructure, regulatory reporting, and strategic partner relationships, among other roles and responsibilities.

Mr. Spruce has provided assistance to the company since its founding in October 2021 and came on board as an executive in March 2022. Since that time, he has implemented foundational support processes, developed contractual relationships with service providers, managed financial and regulatory reporting, and overseen contract development and management with the legal team.

Mr. Spruce’s decades of experience in large corporations, small companies, and start-ups, in various sales management, operations management, enterprise account management, business development, and consulting roles, is a good match for the needs of the growth-focused company.

Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. is a managed services company providing digital activation and engagement solutions to established and developing companies that seek to optimize their digital customer engagement strategies. XESP’s managed service offering is powered by a proven, proprietary tech stack—the Digital Engagement Engine (or DE2). This technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow that creates digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to action, no matter what programs and processes the client already has in place.

Peter Hager
Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc.
+1 833-991-0800
info@xespn.com
