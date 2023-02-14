Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,436 in the last 365 days.

Zesty.io Introduces AI Content Assistant - Revolutionizing the Web Content Management System Industry

Zesty.io AI Content Assistant

Create content in minutes instead of hours using Zesty's AI Content Assistant

What used to take hours to write, can take just minutes with the use of AI Content Assistant in the Zesty content management system.

Excited to launch AI Content Assistant, simplifying content creation for businesses of all sizes. Tailored content in a fraction of the time.”
— Randy Apuzzo, Founder and CEO
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zesty.io, the leading web content management system, today announced the launch of its AI Content Assistant, a first in the WCMS industry. The product, powered by OpenAI's language model ChatGPT, revolutionizes content creation by offering a simple 3 step process that generates headlines and long-form content in minutes, 15 - 20 times faster than traditional methods.

Randy Apuzzo, founder and CEO of Zesty.io, said "We are thrilled to bring AI Content Assistant to the market. Our goal is to simplify content creation and make it accessible to businesses of all sizes. With AI Content Assistant, creating tailored headlines and content for blogs, press releases, product announcements or website sections is now effortless and can be completed in a fraction of the time."

The AI Content Assistant is already integrated into the Zesty.io content management system, making it easy for customers to create and publish content with just a few clicks. Access to the new feature is available immediately to customers for beta testing, and users who are interested in AI Content Assistant can join the waitlist by visiting the Zesty.io website.

“Zesty has put the latest tools at the fingertips of our content creators, giving them more ways to make content that engages and resonates with consumers,” said Ben Johnson, Director of Technology at Blue Pixel, “This is a great example of how Zesty understands our needs and business goals, and is constantly innovating their CMS in ways that directly impact our success.”

The company plans to release AI Content Assistant to all waitlisted users within the next two weeks. Interested users can apply to join the waitlist by clicking here.

"We believe that AI Content Assistant will change the game for businesses looking to create high-quality content quickly and efficiently," said Apuzzo. "This is just the beginning of what we have in store for our customers, and we can't wait to see the impact AI Content Assistant will have on their content creation process."

About Zesty.io
Zesty.io is a web content management system that offers businesses the ability to manage and publish their online content with ease. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, Zesty.io has become the go-to solution for businesses looking to streamline their content creation and publishing process.

Chloe Spilotro
Zesty.io Platform, Inc
+1 619-486-9090
hello@zesty.io
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

Introducing AI CMS from Zesty.io

You just read:

Zesty.io Introduces AI Content Assistant - Revolutionizing the Web Content Management System Industry

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.