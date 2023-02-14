Zesty.io Introduces AI Content Assistant - Revolutionizing the Web Content Management System Industry

Create content in minutes instead of hours using Zesty's AI Content Assistant

What used to take hours to write, can take just minutes with the use of AI Content Assistant in the Zesty content management system.

Excited to launch AI Content Assistant, simplifying content creation for businesses of all sizes. Tailored content in a fraction of the time.” — Randy Apuzzo, Founder and CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zesty.io, the leading web content management system, today announced the launch of its AI Content Assistant, a first in the WCMS industry. The product, powered by OpenAI's language model ChatGPT, revolutionizes content creation by offering a simple 3 step process that generates headlines and long-form content in minutes, 15 - 20 times faster than traditional methods.Randy Apuzzo, founder and CEO of Zesty.io, said "We are thrilled to bring AI Content Assistant to the market. Our goal is to simplify content creation and make it accessible to businesses of all sizes. With AI Content Assistant, creating tailored headlines and content for blogs, press releases, product announcements or website sections is now effortless and can be completed in a fraction of the time."The AI Content Assistant is already integrated into the Zesty.io content management system, making it easy for customers to create and publish content with just a few clicks. Access to the new feature is available immediately to customers for beta testing, and users who are interested in AI Content Assistant can join the waitlist by visiting the Zesty.io website. “Zesty has put the latest tools at the fingertips of our content creators, giving them more ways to make content that engages and resonates with consumers,” said Ben Johnson, Director of Technology at Blue Pixel , “This is a great example of how Zesty understands our needs and business goals, and is constantly innovating their CMS in ways that directly impact our success.”The company plans to release AI Content Assistant to all waitlisted users within the next two weeks. Interested users can apply to join the waitlist by clicking here. "We believe that AI Content Assistant will change the game for businesses looking to create high-quality content quickly and efficiently," said Apuzzo. "This is just the beginning of what we have in store for our customers, and we can't wait to see the impact AI Content Assistant will have on their content creation process."About Zesty.ioZesty.io is a web content management system that offers businesses the ability to manage and publish their online content with ease. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, Zesty.io has become the go-to solution for businesses looking to streamline their content creation and publishing process.

Introducing AI CMS from Zesty.io