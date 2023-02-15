Learning Counsel Announces 2022 National Digital Transition Survey Teacher Award Winners
29 teachers were awarded designations from the Learning Counsel for their incredible work in the digital transition.BENTON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Learning Counsel, a leading education research institute and news media hub, announced this year’s National Digital Transition Survey Award winners for Teachers at its 2023 Virtual National Gathering. This year, five different categories of proficiency were celebrated in the National Digital Transition Survey Awards, including Ace, Gainer, Adept, Scholar, and Maestro.
This year’s highest honor, Maestro, was reached by only two teachers, J Harmon from Delaware Community Schools in Muncie, Indiana and Liana Gertzer from Clarkstown High School North in New City, New York.
Other winners included Ace winners Jessica Cook-Furst, Ilham samhouri, Lynda J Sperry, and Ana García De Vinuesa; Gainer Winners Veronica Pallos, Michele Rhodes, Natorsha R. York, Janis L Townsend and Denise Griffin; Adept Winners B. Bey, Bonnie Cox, Monica Kinlacheeny, Mary Meyer, Christy Cardwell, Jennifer Goodin, Brenda Sharp and Rachel Witten; Scholar Winners Chelsea McKinney, Alexandra Steinruck, Lisa Levy, Peter Herz, Merie Candelario-Rossbach, Adam Thompson and Ellen St. Clair.
Leilani Cauthen, CEO of the Learning Counsel, said, “Some EdTech companies have told us they were up by 100 percent in sales, even 300 percent. K12 EdTech spend is enjoying the enormous wave of stimulus monies, but that will not last much past 2024. Deadlines will keep getting pressed forward until it is spent out, but schools and districts have never seen this much money before. They also cannot reasonably spend on expansion construction when they are already losing students and have fewer staff. History shows that we are transitioning to a new Age not unlike the transition from an agricultural society to an industrial one. This transition is speeding past tech and into the Experience Age, requiring change in structure for how time and space is used, becoming student-centric rather than teacher-centric, and demanding levels of engagement in sync with the present generation’s expectations and communications patterns.”
For the full 2022 Digital Transition Research Report, contact Learning Counsel. Please also find other press announcements of the certificates awarded to selected Schools and Districts for achievements in 2022 at Learning Counsel.
The Learning Counsel acknowledges and thanks these sponsors for underwriting the National Gathering event and presentation of the National Digital Transition Survey Award Winners:
Scholastic Digital Solutions
Knowstory
About the Learning Counsel
The Learning Counsel is a research institute and news media hub with 310,000+ readers that provides context for schools in digital transition from a deep understanding of tech user experience, systems, and organization. Our mission-based organization was the first to develop a thesis of education’s future based on technology’s evolution — and start helping schools advance systematically. Our Learning Leadership Society is a membership organization created for community amongst educators. The Hybrid Logistics Project is being developed inside our social ecosystem site, Knowstory.
Charles Sosnik
Charles SosnikThe Learning Counsel
+1 888-611-7709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other