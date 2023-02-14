Douglas Strait Delivers a Fast-Paced Mystery Adventure
The story of Hannah Parker and the beast of Lake Erie will mesmerize youCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovers of classic mystery thrillers aimed towards young adults will find plenty to celebrate in Douglas Strait’s “Hannah and The Lake Beast Mystery.” This fast-paced thriller will have your heart pounding, your head spinning, and your eyes tearing through all 106 pages as fast as you can.
Hannah Parker isn’t your typical teenager. She’s on a mission to become a marine biologist, and nobody’s going to stand in her way. There’s just one problem: she needs to get her certification card for scuba diving. So she heads to Lake Erie to get certified during a diving class. But an incident occurs at the lake that stymies her efforts, and she ends up rescuing Joe North instead. Joe swears that the crash was possibly caused by the titular lake beast of Lake Erie. It’s just the start of a much bigger mystery.
Douglas Strait is a Central Ohio native hailing from Columbus. Spending four years of his time caring for his mother who had Alzheimer’s disease, Strait now considers himself retired and spends his days playing golf, volunteering at animal shelters, and fostering dogs. He also spends his time writing books and screenplays and has written nineteen books. Strait considers writing to be a hobby that started in elementary school.
His initial foray into professional writing was as a writer of screenplays. But he eventually transitioned his plays into books. “Hannah and The Lake Beast Mystery” is a prime example of one of these.
Want to learn more about the mystery surrounding the beast of Lake Erie and the boy Joe North? Join in the fun of “Hannah and The Lake Beast Mystery,” available now at bookstores everywhere!
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube