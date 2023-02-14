Compass High School Announces "Pathfinders, An Evening with David Flink"
Compass High School welcomes Eye to Eye founder and Learning Differences Advocate, David FlinkBELMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass High School, which provides a specialized and supportive education for complex learners in the Bay Area, is proud to announce “Pathfinders, An Evening with David Flink”, a community fundraiser to be held on March 11th, 2023, from 5-7 PM at the Mitchell Park Community Center in Palo Alto.
The event will feature a presentation from David Flink, the founder of Eye to Eye National, a mentoring nonprofit for students with learning differences. Eye to Eye’s mission is to “improve the educational experience and outcomes of neurodiverse young people, while engaging them and their allies in the movement for a more equitable and inclusive society.In 2021, Flink was nominated as a CNN Hero for his work with Eye to Eye.
Doug Killin, the Head of School at Compass, believes that Flink's story "sheds light on how to improve our educational system for complex learners." Flink's activism serves as the ideal representation of the purpose of Pathfinders, which honors individuals who have paved the way for success for those who learn differently.
Tickets for the event are now on sale and must be purchased in advance. Individual tickets are $75, and tables of eight are $500. All funds raised will support Compass's programs that support students with learning differences. The evening will also feature a silent auction, hors d'oeuvres and the opportunity to connect with a community that shares a common interest in supporting students who have not been served in traditional education systems.
Compass High School was founded in 2012 and has since become a leader in educating students with learning differences. The school's signature Roadmap to Success program focuses on social and emotional learning in addition to academic achievement. By teaching to students’ strengths and providing academic growth and self-advocacy skills, Compass helps students reach their full potential. Compass is located on the campus of Notre Dame De Namur in Belmont, CA, in Cuvillly Hall.
For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, including table options, or make a donation, visit www.compasshigh.org/pathfinders.
For press inquiries, please contact Doug Killin at (650) 437-2100 or email media@compasshigh.org.
Doug Killin
Compass High School
+1 650-437-2100
media@compasshigh.org