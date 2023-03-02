AOG Institutional Diversified Fund Registration Declared Effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission
Announce that the Fund’s registration statement on Form N-2 was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 12, 2023.
Our team developed the AOGFX Fund exclusively to serve our clients more effectively. The Fund is the product of more than 20 years and thousands of hours working with clients.”RESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fund provides diversified exposure to a mix of registered investment companies, and alternative investments through a pooled master-feeder closed end structure. The Fund invests in income-producing assets and assets selected for long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests substantially all of its assets in the AOG Institutional Diversified Master Fund.
— Frederick Baerenz, President & CEO of AOG Wealth Management
The Fund is offering shares to all eligible investors of both registered investment advisors and broker-dealers.
“There is a growing recognition of the potential benefits of investing part of one’s portfolio in Private Equity, Private Credit, Institutional Real Estate”, says Fred Baerenz, President, and CEO. “AOGFX provides access to implement this strategy and diversify exposure among institutional managers including these three asset classes in one fund. Expanding the base of potential investors should allow the Fund to grow more quickly, which would spread fixed costs across a larger pool and lower the expense ratio for all investors. This fund was developed by advisors for advisors and their clients.
It is truly a “bottom up” fund developed with a focus on client best interest, and we are delighted to now share this advanced strategy and cutting-edge technology with advisors and investors across the industry.”
********************************************************************************************************************************
These statements are based upon the Fund's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. The Fund's actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties including those relating to future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions by the Fund. The Fund undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.
THIS PRESS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN ANY STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH STATE OR JURISDICTION. AN OFFERING IS MADE ONLY BY THE PROSPECTUS WHICH FORMS A PART OF THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT. This press release must be read in conjunction with the prospectus in order to fully understand all of the implications and risks of the offering of securities to which the prospectus relates. A copy of the prospectus must be made available to each prospective investor in connection with the offering. The Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other state securities regulator has not approved or disapproved of the Fund’s shares, determined if the prospectus is truthful or complete or passed on or endorsed the merits of the offering. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
Only shares of the AOG Institutional Diversified Fund (“Auction Fund”) are available for purchase by eligible investors and will not be listed on any national securities exchange. The Auction Fund is a closed-end tender offer fund. The form of investment structure for this product is commonly known as a “master
feeder” structure. The Auction Fund invests substantially all of its assets in the AOG Institutional Diversified Master Fund (the “Master Fund.”) which has the same investment objective and identical investment policies as those of the Auction Fund. Therefore, the Auction Fund’s investment results will correspond directly to the investment results of the Master Fund.
An investor should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus. To obtain a prospectus, please 877-600-3573 or visit aogfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
An Investment in the Fund is speculative and involves substantial risks, including the risk of loss of an investor’s entire investment. Investors may not have immediate access to invested capital for an indefinite period of time and must have the financial ability, sophistication/experience, and willingness to bear the risks of an illiquid investment. No guarantee or representation is made that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives, and investment results may vary substantially from year to year. Additional risks of investing in the Fund are set forth below.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.
You should consider the shares to be an illiquid investment. An investor’s participation in the Fund is a long-term commitment, with no certainty of return. No shareholder or other person holding shares acquired from a shareholder has the right to require a Fund to repurchase any shares. No public market for shares exists, and none is expected to develop in the future.
Additional Key Considerations
The portfolio companies in which the Private Markets Investment Funds may invest also have no, or relatively short, operating histories, may face substantial competitive pressures from larger companies, and may also rely on a limited number of key personnel. Additionally, there will generally be no readily available market for the Master Fund’s investments so valuations are difficult and may not necessarily reflect the value of any such investment’s underlying assets. Credit securities are subject to the risk that debt issuers will not make payments, resulting in losses to the Fund, and default perceptions could reduce the value and liquidity of securities. Lower credit quality may affect the liquidity of a security and may lead to greater volatility in the price of a security and in shares of the Fund. Investments in real estate securities are subject to additional risks such as declines in property value and increased susceptibility to adverse economic or regulatory developments. Shareholders will pay the fees and expenses of a Feeder Fund and will indirectly bear the fees and expenses of the Master Fund and accordingly will indirectly bear the fees, expenses, incentive allocations, and carried interest in the case of some of the Private Markets Investment Funds in which the Master Fund invests.
The Fund is distributed by UMB Distribution Services, LLC (“UMBDS”). UMBDS is not affiliated with the AOG Institutional Diversified Master Fund or AOG Wealth Management.
Erica Schaeffer
AOG Wealth Management
+1 703-757-8020
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube