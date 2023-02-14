Submit Release
Burch Tree Counseling Center is now Offering EMDR Therapy- A Highly Effective Modality

A Rising Modality that Helps People with Depression, Trauma, Negative Beliefs, Impulse Control , Relationship Concerns, Stuck Spots of Grief, Anxiety, and BPD.

I've seen many wonderful benefits from people undergoing EMDR Therapy. It is an intense and fast process that is able to truly transform the lives of others.”
— Candice Burch-CEO

BRANDON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burch Tree Counseling Center- a mental health counseling center in Brandon, FL- is now offering EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) Therapy to all Florida Residents! EMDR Therapy has recently become increasingly popular due to Prince Harry discussing his personal journey undergoing EMDR Treatment, on Good Morning America. This approach is highly effective, heavily researched, and is great for individuals and couples who are going through some rough stuff! EMDR involves processing events while doing certain bilateral movements (back-and-forth eye movements, tapping, bilateral sounds). In fact, it is a quick approach that typically involves undergoing 6-10 sessions. You just have to be willing to go back to the struggle that you've experienced!

Many people who ask for EMDR Therapy have tried other methods that have not worked for them and are on their last and final straw. This method gives hope to those who no longer have it. Candice Burch-CEO of Burch Tree Counseling Center states, "I've seen many wonderful benefits from people undergoing EMDR Therapy. It is an intense and fast process that is able to truly transform the lives of others".

The transformative benefits of EMDR Therapy can be seen through utilizing an in-person or, virtual format. If you are ready to start your healing journey, feel renewed, and are looking forward to a more restored present then book your FREE 15 Minute video consultation at https://www.burchtreecounselingcenter.com, call (813)308-9744, or email admin@burchtreecounselingcenter.com.

