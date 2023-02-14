Submit Release
Ryvals.com Esports Platform Adds Exciting New Features Along with Valorant Competitions

UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of esports is constantly evolving, and Ryvals.com is leading the charge with innovative features and a commitment to providing an exciting experience for players of all levels. As the exclusive home of PPK® - an online esports platform that enables players to compete in video games for real cash prizes - Ryvals.com is changing the game and giving players the chance to win big.

With its recent relaunch, Ryvals.com is accessible on PC, mobile, and all major consoles, making it a convenient and accessible platform for players in the United States, Canada, Europe, and parts of the Asia-Pacific region. In response to the growing demand for Valorant, Ryvals.com has added the popular game from Riot Games to its roster of titles, including Apex Legends, Call of Duty, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and other favorites. Players can now post their own matches, with the platform automatically processing the scoring and payouts, or participate in preset lobbies. The new additions have been met with overwhelming excitement from the gaming community.

"At Ryvals.com, we are passionate about esports gaming and our mission is to provide the most player-friendly platform in the industry," says a spokesperson from Ryvals.com. "We are dedicated to constantly improving our platform and making sure that every player has a chance to compete and win."
What sets Ryvals.com apart from other platforms is its commitment to breaking away from the traditional "Hunger Games" mentality, where only a select few elite players win cash prizes. Ryvals.com believes that all players should have a shot at winning, and this mindset has won them the support and loyalty of players from around the world.

The positive impact of Ryvals.com on the esports world is only just beginning, and the team behind the platform promises to keep delivering big news and exciting developments. Ryvals.com is operated by Ryvals Gaming, LLC, a subsidiary of Ryvals, Inc., a leading global information and technology services company.

For more information, please visit https://www.ryvals.com

