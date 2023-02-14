How elliTek is Helping Area Manufacturers Get a Grip & Move Forward

elliTek, Inc. - An Engineering Elite Automation Distributor elliTek is an Official Partner of SCHUNK's Cobotics Accessories Program and Clamping Technology Gripping Systems

The new SCHUNK / elliTek partnership brings innovative automation & money-saving opportunities for e-mobility, life sciences, and more.

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- What would a robot be without a gripper? Pretty useless. Grippers allow robots to automate key processes, like assembly, inspection, machine tending, and pick & place.Combine gripper technology with automation technology, and now we’re really moving. SCHUNK , the international technology leader in tool holding, work holding, gripping, and automation technology, and elliTek, Inc. have partnered to provide Tennessee manufacturers with state-of-the-art solutions for improving production lines and robot systems.“We are excited to partner with elliTek. elliTek’s extensive controls and engineering background brings a level of ‘Value-Added Service’ that we have been searching for in a partner.” Says David Simerly, Tennessee Territory Sales Manager, “We are looking forward to providing area manufacturers SCHUNK’s innovative products and elliTek’s tremendous level of support.”SCHUNK is well known for its gripping solutions. SCHUNK’s grip force is second to none as far as heavy-duty grip forces go.SCHUNK's product portfolio also includes linear actuators, rotary actuators, linear motors, work holding, and collaborative robot (cobot) accessories.SCHUNK’s Linear Actuator Program provides cut-to-order builds that can be specified down to the millimeter. These are prepared in the United States, North Carolina to be exact. Linear actuators are delivered in three to four weeks -- unheard of in today’s supply chain climate.As far as e-mobility goes, with SCHUNK’s seven+ decades of engineering expertise in the automotive industry, SCHUNK succeeds in quickly and safely converting manufacturing and assembly processes to electromobility. From axis systems to robot accessories, SCHUNK, and elliTek have you covered.In order to meet the strict requirements for manufacturing in the medical and pharmaceutical industries, SCHUNK's coordinated Life Science portfolios are well suited to meet the demands of any life science application.“It only makes sense to partner with SCHUNK,” says Brandon Ellis, President of elliTek. “SCHUNK focuses on innovation, digitalization, and product optimization. SCHUNK’s philosophy of ‘Visions begin with questions’ falls in line with elliTek’s mission of empowering its customers. We’re looking forward to bringing SCHUNK’s innovation to Tennessee manufacturers.”With so many options available today, it’s easy to get lost in the weeds. When you’re ready to get a grip and move forward, elliTek and SCHUNK will find a suitable solution just for you.About elliTek, Inc.elliTek, Inc. is a premier distribution partner representing best-in-class industrial automation products. Coined as an “Engineering Elite” Automation Distribution company, this unmatched level of engineering service and support define a level of “Value Added Services” which extend far beyond any being offered today. elliTek’s extensive integration background and firsthand experience with the products it promotes equips its engineers with the knowledge to confidently apply its in-house integration capabilities to empower its customers by meeting them exactly where they are. elliTek’s specialized training and support promote a focus on mutual success with End Users, Machine Builders, and Systems Integrators. Learn more at www.elliTek.com or call (865) 409-1555.About SCHUNKSCHUNK is the international technology leader in tool holding, work holding, gripping technology, and automation technology. Approximately 3,500 employees in nine plants and 34 directly owned subsidiaries and distribution partners in more than 50 countries throughout the world ensure an intensive market presence. Shaping the future with innovative technologies – that is the claim of SCHUNK. To this end, the family-owned and managed company is pushing the agile further development and digitalization of its product and service portfolio in order to make industrial processes more efficient, transparent, and sustainable. SCHUNK is facing the current and future challenges together with its customers and partners: Hand in hand for tomorrow! Learn more at https://schunk.com/us/en ####

