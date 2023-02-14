InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Durable Eyewear (CPC-695)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son has worn glasses since he was 2 years old and since then we have spent lots of money for broken glasses," said an inventor from Granby, Conn., "so I invented FLEX SPECKS. These glasses won't break, and they take away the need of wearing a strap to keep them on."

The patent-pending invention increases flexibility and less likely to break as standard frames with its interchangeable design. It reduces the time, aggravation, and cost associated with continually repairing broken prescription glasses while eliminating constant pressure on the sides of the head, while remaining securely in place. Durable, practical and mask friendly, they provide enhanced comfort. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CPC-695, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

