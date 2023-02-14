DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Special Carbon Black Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty carbon black market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. Factors such as increasing demand for tyres, and new pigment formulation trends are projected to drive the market growth in the coming year. Additionally, new pigment formulation trends, and also long term sustainability initiatives are also expected to boost the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 4,500 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of about USD 2,900 Million in the year 2021.

The global specialty carbon black market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by form, and by application. By form, the market is segmented into granules, and powder. By the end of 2031, the granules segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue.

On the basis of region, the global specialty carbon black market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 1900 Million by the end of 2031. Moreover, in the year 2021, the market in this region generated a revenue of over USD 1200 Million.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition and Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Regulatory Scenario

6. Value Chain Analysis

7. Cost Structure Analysis

8. Import-Export Scenario

9. Price Trend Analysis, By Region

10. Production Analysis

11. Global Specialty Carbon Black Market 2021-2031

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. By Value (USD Million)

11.3. Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Segmentation Analysis 2021-2031

11.3.1. By Form

11.3.1.1. Granules, 2021-2031F (USD Million & Kilo Tons)

11.3.1.2. Powder, 2021-2031F (USD Million & Kilo Tons)

11.3.2. By Application

11.3.2.1. Plastics, 2021-2031F (USD Million & Kilo Tons)

11.3.2.2. Battery Electrodes, 2021-2031F (USD Million & Kilo Tons)

11.3.2.3. Paints & Coatings, 2021-2031F (USD Million & Kilo Tons)

11.3.2.4. Inks & Toners, 2021-2031F (USD Million & Kilo Tons)

11.3.2.5. Others, 2021-2031F (USD Million & Kilo Tons)

11.3.3. By Region

12. North America Specialty Carbon Black Market 2021-2031

13. Europe Specialty Carbon Black Market 2021-2031

14. Asia Pacific Specialty Carbon Black Market 2021-2031

15. Latin America Specialty Carbon Black Market 2021-2031

16. Middle East & Africa Specialty Carbon Black Market 2021-2031

17. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH

Cabot Corporation

Birla Carbon

Imerys

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Holding Chemicals Corporation

Denka Company Limited

PCBL

Lion Specialty Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

Continental Carbon Company

Asbury Carbons

Black Bear Carbon B.V.

Omsk Carbon Group

Ralson Tyres

OCI Company Ltd.

Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ugd9e-special?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets