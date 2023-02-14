Global Hemp Group Announces the Appointment of Arelio Useche and Veronique Laberge to the Company's Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2023) - GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. GHG GBHPF GHG ("GHG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Arelio Useche and Véronique Laberge as new Directors of the Company.

Aurelio Useche leverages over 20 years of senior management experience including COO, CFO and CEO in several private and publicly traded corporations in manufacturing, mining exploration, consumer goods and entertainment. Mr. Useche is a CPA, CMA and a graduate of the executive MBA program at Queen's University School of Business. Mr. Useche is also a graduate of the Corporate Directors program at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Business and of the Masters Certificate program in Risk Management program at York University's Schulich School of Business.

Véronique Laberge began her career in an accounting firm in 2005. She participated in various certification mandates for private companies. Mrs. Laberge then chose to pursue her career in a management position in the field of professional services, an experience that allowed her to acquire solid expertise in the business world. In 2018, Mrs. Laberge returned to professional practice as a self-employed practitioner. Specializing in certification mandates, general accounting and as a consultant for public and private companies, she wishes to support companies in their financial management. Also, a chartered professional accountant and holder of the title of auditor, she now has more than 15 years of experience in professional practice.

Curt Huber, President of Global Hemp commented, "I look forward to working with Aurelio and Véronique as we continue to expand the Company's business opportunities. They bring a wealth of business experience that will be exceptionally helpful going forward."

The Company also announces that Jeff Kilpatrick has resigned as Director of the Company.

About Global Hemp Group Inc.

Global Hemp Group Inc. GHG GBHPF GHG is focused on a executing a multi-phased strategy to become a leader in the industrial hemp industry. To further support and innovate, GHG has established a R&D Division to actively pursue the development of Intellectual Property that can be patented for implementation at its projects and beyond. The Division is led by Prof. Víctor M. Castaño, Ph.D. a highly recognized leader in areas of applied science and technology. The R&D team will initially focus on development of Environmentally Friendly Construction Materials, Nanofertilizers and Enhanced Extraction from Hemp.

GHG has expanded its scope of business into natural biologic therapeutics having acquired the exclusive North America licensing of patents and IP from Apollon Formularies plc, a UK-based international pharmaceutical company developing cancer treatments from natural biologics, including medical cannabis, functional mushrooms, psychedelic mushrooms and combinations of these compounds, which to date have shown successful independent, third-party results in pre-clinical testing. Apollon utilizes an artificial intelligence-based drug discovery platform. GHG will look to begin sub-licensing this IP throughout Canada, the United States and Mexico where legally permitted to do so.

For Further Information Contact Global Hemp Group

Curt Huber, President

Tel: 778-726-2900

info@globalhempgroup.com

www.globalhempgroup.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Global Hemp Group Inc., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the availability of future financing and exploration risk, and the legality of cannabis and hemp. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Hemp Group Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

