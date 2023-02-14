Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Improved Memo Pad (CTK-2896)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was sitting at the computer taking notes and thought of this," said an inventor from Lubbock, TX "My design fulfills the need for an improved notepad featuring pages that could be removed for securement to various surfaces."

The patent-pending STICKY BACK NOTEPAD provides an improved standard notepad design that is convenient and practical. This design is unlike traditional notepads as it has spiral side or top mechanism that would serve as an anchor point. The new design allows its user to employ the full notepad and not just the first page. This design could be produced in different sizes and styles.

The original design was submitted to the sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. CTK-2896, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

