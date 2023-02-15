10 Tips to Help Solo Travelers Find Trips without a Penalty for Traveling Alone
TORONTO, CANADA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traveling solo can be an enriching and life-changing experience, but it can be frustrating trying to find travel packages that don't include a hefty single supplement. Solo Traveler, the preeminent publication for those who travel alone, has released practical advice on how to avoid or minimize these charges. In “No Single Supplement: How to Find Trips without a Solo Penalty”, they explain what single supplements are and how Solo Traveler is advocating to end them, and provide detailed tips to help travelers find affordable travel.
For those who aren’t familiar with single supplements, Solo Traveler Publisher Janice Waugh explains, “The single supplement is a surcharge endured by people who book a tour, cruise, or other travel package as a single person rather than with a travel partner. These surcharges vary greatly and can mean that single travelers end up paying up to double the advertised price, as most prices are based on double occupancy.”
Efforts by Solo Traveler and feedback to the travel industry from solo travelers have made a difference. “Operators are offering more no or low single supplement options every year in recognition of the growing solo traveler segment. While we haven’t been able to eliminate single supplements completely, companies are more transparent about them now. In the past, they were often an unexpected surprise you found while booking. Now, companies who require them are much better at stating that upfront.”
Solo Traveler has compiled these top 10 tips to help travelers find trips with no or very low single supplements.
1) Check Solo Traveler’s exclusive list of trips with no or low single supplements.
2) Set up Google Alerts for single supplement waivers.
3) Learn how to search a travel website for solo travel offers.
4) Calculate the size of the single supplement to determine if it's worth paying.
5) Book early or at the last minute to take advantage of available deals.
6) Choose the shoulder season to find trips with no single supplement.
7) Ask for the supplement to be waived.
8) Be flexible with your travel dates to find better deals.
9) Consider accepting a roommate to save money on trips.
10) Find an offer you can’t refuse.
“Many are surprised when I suggest that they simply ask for the single supplement to be waived. Your success may depend on how soon the ship sails or how empty the resort is, but it’s always worth asking. If you’re working with a travel agent, ask them to negotiate for you – perhaps they’ll have some leverage or inside knowledge that will help them be successful. If they’re not successful, go to the operator directly and try it yourself,” advises Waugh.
By following these tips, solo travelers can find trips that are affordable and accommodating. Whether you're looking for adventure, relaxation, or a mix of both, these tips will help you find the perfect trip for you.
Waugh also shares this piece of advice regarding single supplements, “Sometimes single supplements are unavoidable. In those instances, work to find a deal so great that the single supplement isn’t really an issue. You may still have to pay a supplement, but if you find an extraordinary deal it won’t be quite so painful.”
For more information, visit: https://solotravelerworld.com/no-single-supplement-how-to-avoid/
For press inquiries, please contact:
Janice Waugh, Publisher, Solo Traveler
Janice@SoloTravelerWorld.com
About Solo Traveler
Founded in 2009, Solo Traveler is a website and online community with a mission to inspire, inform, and advocate for those who travel alone. With over a quarter million active members in the Solo Travel Society on Facebook, Solo Traveler serves a large, diverse, and engaged community of solo travelers around the world. New content is published twice a week and weekly newsletters provide over 55,000 subscribers with additional content, including 100+ solo travel tours and cruises with no or low single supplements from a wide array of providers. SoloTravelerWorld.com
Janice Waugh
