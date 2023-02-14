Submit Release
ViaTech Publishing Solutions, Inc. Acquires Blumberg Excelsior, Inc.

ViaTech Publishing Solutions has acquired Blumberg Excelsior to serve lawyers and law firms across the United States with legal services and supplies.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blumberg Excelsior, Inc., America’s premier provider of products for the legal community, is pleased to announce that ViaTech Publishing Solutions, Inc. has acquired Blumberg. ViaTech is a leading provider of technology and publishing products, serving a range of industries including the legal supplies and services sector. It is also the largest producer of LLC and corporate kits in the United States with manufacturing and fulfillment facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

Founded in 1887, Blumberg is a third generation family business based in New York City. Dubbed by the New York Law Journal “The Lawyer’s Silent Partner,” the company has been a prime resource for several generations of attorneys, business owners and other customers. The name “Blumberg” is renowned for their wide array of innovative, time-saving products for the legal profession—including their famed legal forms, their proprietary corporate kits and topnotch, hard to find legal supplies. Blumberg products are available through their website www.blumberg.com, catalogs and office product dealers.

Robert Blumberg, President of Blumberg, reflected on Blumberg’s robust history “my grandfather, Julius, founded Blumberg Law Forms in a two-room store in lower Manhattan 136 years ago. Since that time, the company has undergone numerous transformations, while maintaining a focus on meeting the changing needs of its customers.” Blumberg describes ViaTech as a remarkably good fit. “In a time of rapidly changing technology,” said Blumberg, “ViaTech was the logical next step for the company. It possesses the technical capacity to improve efficiencies of services and understands the value of maintaining the exemplary customer service that our customers rely on.”

Michael Bertuch, CEO of ViaTech added, “Blumberg’s reputation for quality and service resonates with every attorney. This acquisition will help us create a blockbuster legal services division that will serve many thousands of lawyers from coast to coast.”

