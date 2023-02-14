Emmy Winning Host, comedian Dee Dee Sorvino wife of the late film star Paul Sorvino announces Sorvino Vino Wine Brand
Emmy Winning Host, comedian Dee Dee Sorvino wife of the late film star Paul Sorvino announces Sorvino Vino Wine Brand available now
This wine pairs perfectly with any Paul Sorvino movie, I could not think of a better day than today to announce this wine, this is my Valentine to Paul.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dee Dee Sorvino, wife of the late film star Paul Sorvino, announced today the launch of Sorvino Vino Wine, www.sorvinovino.com this wine is in collaboration with the award-winning Lorimar Winery & Vineyard in Temecula Ca.
— Dee Dee Sorvino, Sorvino Vino Founder
Dee Dee Sorvino said, "This is a perfect Cabernet Sauvignon blend that is reminiscent of the red wine Paul, and I enjoyed throughout the years." News of the wine brand has brought a lot of interest, especially from wine enthusiasts.”
Dee Dee stated, “I could not think of a better day than today to announce this wine, this is my Valentine to Paul.”
Sorvino Vino is a project that Paul and Dee Dee developed throughout their marriage and after the publication of their cookbook 'Pinot, Pasta & Parties'. "To Pg. 2 of 2 commemorate his memory, and legacy, it was time to make this labor of love a reality," Sorvino said.
Mark Manfield, Founder and Owner of the award-winning Lorimar Winery & Vineyards, www.lorimarwinery.com said "We are honored to collaborate with Dee Dee Sorvino and produce this cabernet. Sorvino Vino will be a great addition to your Wine Collection or to enjoy with friends."
Sorvino also stated that “This wine pairs perfectly with any Paul Sorvino movie, lovers of movies & wine will enjoy this Cabernet Sauvignon.”
Sorvino Vino is available for ordering now, Sorvino Vino is available at www.sorvinovino.com
Sorvino also said that “Restaurants, Italian Deli’s, have already started to ask about the wine to offer to their customers and I could not be more pleased.”
Sorvino also stated, “A percentage of all sales will go to various charities that feed and care for hungry children, adults and military vets in need.”
Sorvino Vino is available at www.sorvinovino.com
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here