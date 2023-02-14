Aviation Week Network’s MRO Latin America will be held in Buenos Aires, February 22-23
The two-day exhibitor showcase, and conference will be held at the Hilton Buenos Aires and will attract more than 500 registered attendees.NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Aviation Week Network’s MRO Latin America will be held in Buenos Aires, February 22-23
Aviation Week Network’s MRO Latin America (#MROLA) will be held February 22-23 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The two-day exhibitor showcase, and conference will be held at the Hilton Buenos Aires and will attract more than 500 registered attendees.
MRO Latin America is the premier event in this region for the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry, designed for industry thought leaders and decision makers. The event will start with a welcome reception on February 21 and will include engaging networking opportunities throughout the two days breakfast mixers and networking luncheons.
Industry experts will lead drill-down discussions, sessions, workshops, and business development opportunities in an intimate setting with attendees focused on growing their organizations in South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean. More than 80% of the attendees are involved in the acquisition cycle as buyers and influencers.
Speakers include:
• Airline Keynote speaker and attendee Q&A with Pablo Ceriani, President of Aerolíneas Argentinas
• Julio Gamero, CEO of TAG Airlines
• Alejandro Echeverria, CEO of Aeroman
• Carl Glover, VP Sales & Marketing Americas, AAR Corp
• Eduardo Cedillo, Supply Chain Chief, MAS Air
• Nancy Adriana Guadarrama Sánchez, Chief of Regulation and Environmental Practices for Aeromexico
• Andrés Baridon Brown, Procurement Manager for Flybondi
• And many more. See here for a complete agenda.
The MRO Latin America Showcase, will enable attendees to shop solution providers showcasing tools, technology and service. The Showcase is only open to registered attendees. Visit here to register.
The event’s Host Sponsor is Aerolíneas Argentinas, Premium Sponsors are Boeing, Embraer, and Setna iO, and event sponsors are Component Control and StandardAero.
“We are thrilled with the warm welcome we are receiving from the aerospace community in Argentina and throughout the entire Latin American region,” said Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “We have a vibrant group of speakers, exhibitors and attendees and have designed the event to maximize networking opportunities.”
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
# # #
Elizabeth Kelley Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net