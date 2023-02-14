Bataan Death March Celebration to be Live Streamed Exclusively on ustvnow360.com
Las Cruces, New Mexico – On March 19, 2023, the Bataan Death March Celebration will take place, marking the sacrifices of our soldiers during World War II.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 19, 2023, the Bataan Death March Celebration will take place, marking the bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers during World War II. This significant event in Philippine history will be live streamed exclusively on ustvnow360.com, providing viewers around the world with an opportunity to witness this momentous occasion.
The Bataan Death March is a reminder of the sacrifices made by our soldiers during one of the most trying times in our history. Many of the veterans and fallen soldiers who suffered during the Bataan Death March were from Las Cruces and Albuquerque, New Mexico, making this event even more meaningful to the local community.
TeleUP Inc., a leading streaming company, has been entrusted with the responsibility of streaming this event globally. "We are honored to have the opportunity to stream this important event,” said Gustavo Neiva de Medeiros, CEO of TeleUP Inc. “The Bataan Death March is a crucial moment in our history, and it is essential that we educate future generations about the sacrifices made by our soldiers. Live streaming this event allows us to reach a wider audience and preserve the legacy of these brave men and women."
ustvnow360.com, the official streaming platform for the Bataan Death March Celebration, will provide viewers with a seamless, high-quality viewing experience. The site will feature live coverage of the event, as well as pre- and post-event content, including interviews with veterans, historians, and other experts.
The Bataan Death March Celebration is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness history in the making and to pay tribute to our fallen heroes. We invite viewers from around the world to join us in celebrating this significant event, exclusively on ustvnow360.com.
For more information, please visit ustvnow360.com.
