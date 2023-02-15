TRENDnet Hive Adds Remote Cloud Management Support for Access Points
TRENDnet Hive now supports select TRENDnet indoor wireless access points. Save on time & costs by simplifying & centralizing network management & monitoring.TORRANCE, CALIF., US, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its TRENDnet Hive™ cloud management solution, adding support for TRENDnet indoor wireless access points.
TRENDnet Hive is an advanced network cloud management solution designed to save users on time and cost by simplifying and centralizing the management and monitoring of a network(s) and networked devices. With TRENDnet Hive, easily manage multiple access points simultaneously with group profiles for provisioning. TRENDnet Hive also supports seamless WiFi roaming technology, allowing for fast and seamless transitions as wireless devices move away from and connect to different access points.
In addition to batch configurations and seamless roaming support, TRENDnet Hive allows the user to monitor and download detailed usage reports, both at the device and account levels. Easily locate data bottlenecks, and expand the network to improve overall productivity. Customizable reports include information on total client throughput, traffic statistics, number of clients per WiFi band, total connected clients, and more.
The best-selling TRENDnet indoor wireless access points are now compatible with the TRENDnet Hive cloud management solution. This includes the four models listed below. Select upcoming models of access points will also support TRENDnet Hive.
• AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 PoE+ Access Point (TEW-921DAP)
• AC2200 Tri-Band PoE+ Indoor Wireless Access Point (TEW-826DAP)
• AC1750 Dual Band PoE Access Point (TEW-825DAP)
• AC1200 Dual Band PoE Indoor Wireless Access Point (TEW-821DAP, Version 2 and newer only)
Last year, TRENDnet Hive launched with support on select TRENDnet Web Smart Switches and PoE Web Smart Switches. In the future, additional access points, as well as other product categories, will also become compatible with TRENDnet Hive’s cloud management system. Users can access TRENDnet Hive on select TRENDnet indoor access points by updating them to the latest firmware.
For more information and a full list of TRENDnet Hive compatible products, please visit www.trendnet.com/hive.
TRENDnet Hive Premium – For consumers & end users
• Overview of devices, clients, and system logs
• Manage system settings, documentation, logs, and debugging
• Set notifications and e-mail alerts
• Centralized firmware management
• View user and traffic statistics, and device lists
• Device analysis, such as memory, CPU, PoE usage
• Real-time network diagnosis and testing tools
• Set and manage device configurations
• Pricing: $10 USD per device annually
TRENDnet Hive Pro – For integrators & partners
• All features in TRENDnet Hive Premium
• Google Maps location tracking
• Multi-tenancy creation
• Monitoring and advanced management
• Detailed reporting tools
• Multi-user roles and permissions
• Potential to earn RMR
• Pricing: Contact your Authorized TRENDnet Distributor
About TRENDnet, Inc.
TRENDnet is a global provider of award-winning networking and surveillance solutions to small and medium-sized business and home users. Building networking solutions since 1990, TRENDnet enables users to share broadband access, multimedia content, and networked peripherals for true anywhere connectivity. TRENDnet's diverse product portfolio includes PoE, switches, Industrial, IP cameras, NVRs, fiber, Powerline, wireless, KVM, USB, and more. To learn more about TRENDnet, please visit www.trendnet.com.
