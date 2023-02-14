Camp O'Connor USA Free Civics Summer Camp for 7th and 8th Grade Students Opens Applications for June 2023

Camp O’Connor USA is a free, merit-based summer program for middle school students to educate, encourage & inspire the next generation of leaders.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy is pleased to announce that Camp O’Connor Phoenix 2023 applications are now being accepted. Camp O’Connor USA is a free, merit-based, week-long summer program providing civics education and leadership development for middle school students.

Camp O’Connor Phoenix, now in its fifth year, will be held June 5-9, 2023, at the Beus Center for Law and Society, home of the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy and the ASU Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.

Camp O’Connor USA works to educate, inspire and encourage the next generation of leaders to develop a deeper understanding of and appreciation for our democracy and their important role as citizens. Since its creation by O’Connor Institute founder Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, hundreds of middle school students have benefited from this unique civics camp.

Campers develop leadership skills, gain greater knowledge of our nation’s democracy, and experience civics in action through the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of government. Field trips to enhance their learning are part of the interactive program.

Camp O’Connor USA is open to students entering 7th or 8th grade in the 2023 -2024 school year.

Applications are now open online at www.CampOConnor.org. Campers are selected based on a multi-part application that includes a brief essay. All applications are due by Friday, March 31, 2023. Camp applicants who have been selected will be notified by Friday, April 28, 2023. For more information, please contact the O’Connor Institute, 602-730-3300 or camp@OConnorInstitute.org

Camp O’Connor USA has been made possible by generous grants from individuals and organizations including Arizona Public Service, The Kemper & Ethel Marley Foundation, Thunderbirds Charities, and the Arizona Republic Season for Sharing.

About the O’Connor Institute

Founded by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the O’Connor Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American democracy through multigenerational civics education, civic engagement and civil discourse.

Camp O'Connor USA