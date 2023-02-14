Pharos Achieves ISO 27001 Certification
Pharos Systems International announced it is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider.
Achieving this certification is a testament to our dedication and the priority we place on protecting our assets and the information with which our customers entrust us”WEST HENRIETTA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharos Systems International, a leading cloud services and technology company specializing in print management software and solutions, announced it is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party certification from the International Standards Organization.
— Kevin Pickhardt, Chief Executive Officer, Pharos
This certification demonstrates that Pharos has met rigorous international standards to help ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of Pharos Systems International information corporate assets as well as Pharos Cloud, Blueprint, and Uniprint products. One of the primary concerns of organizations with moving their critical applications—such as print—to the cloud is the security of their data, and with the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, Pharos customers know that their information is properly safeguarded.
ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security management system standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). A-LIGN, an independent, third-party auditor accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board to perform ISMS 27001 certifications, found Pharos to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies and procedures. Pharos has implemented security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices.
Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that Pharos’ security management program is comprehensive and follows leading best practices. This certification demonstrates Pharos’ continued commitment to information security at every level and ensures customers that the security of their data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of our organization.
“As a market leader in the cloud print management space, Pharos understands the increasing and constantly-evolving nature of cyber threats—we’ve always had a relentless focus on security” said CEO Kevin Pickhardt. “Achieving this certification is a testament to our dedication and the priority we place on protecting our assets and the information with which our customers entrust us.”
To learn more about Pharos certifications, as well as the latest products and news, visit our website at pharos.com, or call us at 888-864-7768.
About Pharos
Pharos Systems International is a leading provider of print management software and services that meet the demands of a mobile and cloud-first world. Leading enterprises and educational institutions with complex printing requirements and multi-vendor print fleets rely on Pharos’ comprehensive solutions to optimize their office printing, reduce and recover print costs, enhance security, and enable their increasingly hybrid workforces with intuitive and convenient ways to print. Headquartered in West Henrietta, NY, Pharos has a proven track record of innovation, delivering customer ROI, and exceeding customer expectations since its founding in 1992.
Katie Webb
Pharos Systems International
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn