Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,703 in the last 365 days.

Birthly's interactive childbirth education platform improves outcomes

Birthly, LLC.

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birthly, an interactive online childbirth education platform can reduce pregnancy-related anxiety and emergency healthcare utilization while improving satisfaction in a high-risk patient population, according to a study completed by Penn Medicine and published in JAMA Network Open.

The study randomized 90 patients with a high-risk pregnancy to receive usual prenatal care or usual prenatal care plus 3 interactive courses and access to a moderated online community through the Birthly platform.

Patients with access to Birthly experienced:
-Fewer emergency visits, with a median of 1 for patients in Birthly compared to 2 for those who received usual prenatal education alone.

-Significantly lower third trimester PrAS scores (indicating lower anxiety) compared to those who received usual care, with a decrease in PrAS score of 8.3
points.

-Higher rates of breastfeeding at delivery.

-Higher satisfaction with their childbirth education (94.6% for Birthly group vs. 64.9% in the nonintervention group.)

For more information on the study and to view the abstract please visit: Birthly Study.

Ryan Youngerman
Birthly, LLC.
ryan@mybirthly.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Birthly's interactive childbirth education platform improves outcomes

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.