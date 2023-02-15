Birthly's interactive childbirth education platform improves outcomes

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birthly, an interactive online childbirth education platform can reduce pregnancy-related anxiety and emergency healthcare utilization while improving satisfaction in a high-risk patient population, according to a study completed by Penn Medicine and published in JAMA Network Open.

The study randomized 90 patients with a high-risk pregnancy to receive usual prenatal care or usual prenatal care plus 3 interactive courses and access to a moderated online community through the Birthly platform.

Patients with access to Birthly experienced:

-Fewer emergency visits, with a median of 1 for patients in Birthly compared to 2 for those who received usual prenatal education alone.

-Significantly lower third trimester PrAS scores (indicating lower anxiety) compared to those who received usual care, with a decrease in PrAS score of 8.3

points.

-Higher rates of breastfeeding at delivery.

-Higher satisfaction with their childbirth education (94.6% for Birthly group vs. 64.9% in the nonintervention group.)

For more information on the study and to view the abstract please visit: Birthly Study.