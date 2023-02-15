GeoStabilization International® Expands Capabilities with the Acquisition of Access Limited Construction

The industry leaders in landslide mitigation and rockfall partner for expanded reach, enhanced technology, and increased mitigation possibilities

COMMERCE CITY, CO, UNITED STATES , February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockfalls are a significant hazard to infrastructure assets and communities across the country – and, if not mitigated, pose a danger to the traveling public and those that live and work nearby. To expand capabilities, geographical reach, and innovative solutions in mitigating rockfall events, GeoStabilization International, the leading mitigation firm specializing in emergency landslide repair and slope stabilization, has acquired Access Limited Construction, the industry leader in rockfall.

“Access Limited Construction are experts in rockfall mitigation, and we are thrilled to combine the talent and technological know-how of the two organizations to better protect people and improve infrastructure against geohazards,” said Dominic Ivankovich, GeoStabilization International CEO. “We are committed to diversifying our suite of services to continuously meet and exceed client expectations. With this new partnership, we are truly raising the bar to ensure the absolute best value for stabilization solutions provided to our clients.”

Based in San Luis Obispo, California, Access Limited Construction has provided rockfall mitigation, slope stabilization, and emergency stabilization work throughout the United States since 2014 – with a focus in the western region. Using customized equipment, Access Limited Construction specializes in difficult-to-access terrain and has extensive experience in geotechnical construction, including installing rockfall protection, slope stabilization systems, and performing steep slope drilling.

“We have the utmost respect for the work GeoStabilization provides and the professionalism of their teams. While we have varying capabilities and often serve different geographical areas, the attention to detail, focus on safety and care provided by GeoStabilization and Access Limited Construction has been virtually the same throughout the years,” said Brian McNeal, Access Limited Construction President. “To continue to best serve our customers, it made sense to merge our two companies to expand our capabilities in rockfall and stabilization services while continuing to focus on innovation, safety and ensuring the best quality possible.”

About GeoStabilization International®

GeoStabilization International® is the leading geohazard mitigation firm operating throughout the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. GeoStabilization specializes in emergency landslide repairs, rockfall mitigation, and grouting using design/build contracting. GeoStabilization International’s team includes some of the brightest and most dedicated professionals in the geohazard mitigation industry. Their expertise, proprietary tools, and worldwide partnerships allow them to repair virtually any slope stability or foundation problem in any geologic setting. Learn more at www.geostabilization.com.