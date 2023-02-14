Therapoid Begins the Issuance of Digital Object Identifiers (DOI) to Select Message Board Postings
In a first, an open science platform is issuing DOIs to message board postings selected by its community.
The award of DOIs is an important way researchers and students can capture their written thoughts. With a DOI, those thoughts can be forever referenced.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therapoid, an open science company, announces the launch of Digital Object Identifiers (DOIs) for selected posts made by members in the Therapoid Forums message boards. For the first time, a researcher or student can recommend a post s/he values for future reference and citation for a DOI, which can be awarded by Therapoid.
— Jason E. Barkeloo
A DOI (https://DOI.org) is not only a unique reference to help others locate the posting, it is also a way for scientists and students to promote their early ideas for discussion and to archive notes that can later develop into significant contributions to the scientific literature. As DOIs are critical for tracking scientific content, offering this important feature will help members record the initiation of their ideas.
The Therapoid mission is enabling the global research community to impact human, animal, plant, and global environmental health in a positive manner. As an open science platform, Therapoid is accessible and inclusive to all science, technology, engineering, arts, humanities, and math (STEAHM) disciplines.
The journey into Therapoid begins in the Forums where there are message boards. There, members can recommend that a posting receive a DOI. Messages with DOIs can benefit scientific endeavors with Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable (FAIR) (https://FAIR.org) metadata principles.
As the journey continues, members can opt-in to gain access to grant funding, free equipment, intellectual properties, repository for content, a manuscript review tool, ScienceCoins tokens (cryptocurrency), and collectible non-fungible tokens (NFTs). More features such as a preprint server will be deployed soon in the future.
According to Therapoid’s Founder, Jason E. Barkeloo, “This message board DOI award system is a significant development for capturing the origination of ideas and crediting them to those who freely share those ideas. It has the additional effect of providing visibility and recognition to those who help advance research.”
In another first, ScienceCoins are awarded when DOIs are assigned. As such, the ScienceCoins gain value through a “scientific-proof-of-work” created by the efforts represented in the DOIs. One might think of the DOIs backing ScienceCoins similarly to gold backing fiat currencies.
Mr. Barkeloo added, “We are proud to offer the generators of ideas with a system to track the provenance of their writings. One might think of this as memorializing the beginnings of intellectual properties (IP) and giving credit to those who create and share the IP they develop. Therapoid is essentially a think tank that can debunk conspiracy theories and disinformation while advancing scientific communications and member visibility.”
The Therapoid DOIs are issued via its membership with Crossref (https://Crossref.org). Crossref is a DOI Registration Agency of the International DOI Foundation (https://www.doi.org/) . The Therapoid DOI prefix is 10.24973.
For a limited time, when students and researchers freely register at Therapoid, they gain 750 complimentary ScienceCoins tokens (cryptocurrency) (https://therapoid.net/en/sciencecoin/) and are entered into a drawing for one of five hundred collectible “Scientists of Interest” non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which will be issued in the coming months.
About International DOI Foundation
International DOI Foundation (IDF)(https://www.doi.org/), is a not-for-profit membership organization that is the governance and management body for the federation of Registration Agencies providing Digital Object Identifier (DOI) services and registration, and is the registration authority for the ISO standard (ISO 26324) for the DOI system. The DOI system provides a technical and social infrastructure for the registration and use of persistent interoperable identifiers, called DOIs, for use on digital networks.
About Crossref
Crossref makes research objects easy to find, cite, link, assess, and reuse. Crossref is a not-for-profit membership organization that exists to make scholarly communications better. We rally the community; tag and share metadata; run an open infrastructure; play with technology; and make tools and services—all to help put research in context.
About Therapoid
The Company, formerly known as Open Therapeutics, freely provides the scientific community the Therapoid (https://Therapoid.net) open science platform. Therapoid is a collaboration ecosystem that puts scientists and students at the center of research for positively impacting human, animal, plant, and global environmental health. Therapoid is inclusive and accessible and does not just serve STEM, but all the STEAHM disciplines. The entry point into Therapoid is around its unique message boards that award Digital Object Identifiers (DOIs) (https://www.doi.org). As the member deepens the exploration, s/he gains access to freely provided intellectual properties (IP), grant funding, free equipment, manuscript review tool, knowledge content center, career, and academic opportunities, ScienceCoins cryptocurrency awards, and collectibles (non-fungible tokens - NFTs). All assets are freely provided under a Creative Commons 4.0 ShareAlike (CC4.0 ShareAlike) license. The use of the Polygon layer 2 on the Ethereum blockchain has provided the Company with the opportunity to be a leader in the Web3 Decentralized Science (DeSci) movement which enables Therapoid to act as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). As a think tank, members who openly share can be seen by employment and academic recruiters for career, job, education, and gig opportunities. Therapoid can be particularly beneficial to those in economically developing areas of Africa, Asia, and Latin America.
