Fiberon Ascendant Platform Launches, Featuring New Programs for Trade Professionals

Fiberon announces the launch of Fiberon Ascendant, a platform hosting customer loyalty programs, incentives, education and tools developed to engage and reward Fiberon customers.

Within the Fiberon Ascendant platform, trade professionals can access educational tools and content tailored specifically to their needs.

"We're so excited to launch Fiberon Ascendant, and to show our customers how much their business matters to us by sharing our skills and knowledge with them, and rewarding them through unique customer programs located in one convenient location," said Kate Haws, director of brand marketing for Fiberon.

Fiberon Certified Installers

Designed with the professional installer in mind, the Fiberon Certified Installer Program helps installers set their business apart from the rest.

The Certified Installer Program features three participant tiers: Outdoor Pro, Outdoor Expert and Outdoor Ambassador. Fiberon certified installers receive access to an exclusive 5-, 10- or 15-year labor warranty, based on their respective tier level. For full warranty information, visit fiberondecking.com/pages/warranty.

Certified installers can also receive rewards for purchasing qualifying Fiberon products. Rewards can be used in a variety of ways, based on the installer's needs. Select tier levels will earn co-marketing dollars for additional, exclusive benefits.

All certified installers receive a listing within the Find a Builder tool on fiberondecking.com, making it easier for them to connect with potential customers.

Fiberon Accredited Dealers

The Fiberon Accredited Dealer Program provides dealers with access to educational tools, samples and displays, as well as co-marketing tools to help boost their sales.

Accredited dealers can access courses within the Outdoor Education Center to improve their product knowledge and explore best practices for their sales team.

The Fiberon Display Program enables accredited dealers to work with their local Fiberon associate to access an exclusive display designer, allowing them to create a custom showroom experience.

Accredited dealers receive special landing pages located on fiberondecking.com, giving them a customizable space to showcase their business.

Outdoor Education Center

The new Fiberon Education Center provides educational modules that help equip certified installers and accredited dealers with the information they need to successfully promote and sell Fiberon products.

Learn more about Fiberon Ascendant at fiberondecking.com/ascendant.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon also provides products like lighting and outdoor furniture, for a complete outdoor experience. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. With a goal of improving sustainability and environmental responsibility, Fiberon PE composite decking contains a minimum of 94% recycled content. Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. FBIN. Learn more about Fortune Brands Innovations at www.FBIN.com.

