Brident Dental & Orthodontics Opens New Texas Office in Pearland

Brident Dental & Orthodontics, a member of the Sonrava Health family of wellness companies, today announced the opening of a new office in Pearland, Texas.

Located at 1921 N. Main Street, the Brident Pearland office is the third new Texas office to open in 2023, serving the greater Houston area, including Friendswood and Alvin. Major retailers like Walmart, Ace Hardware, Big Lots, and McDonald's are located just minutes away.

With experienced dentists, hygienists and specialists, the new office boasts state-of-the-art technology dedicated parking, a spacious reception area and 6 treatment rooms, including those dedicated to endodontic and pediatric dentistry.

"Brident Dental is well known for providing high-quality dental and orthodontic services throughout Houston," said Dr. Torry Nguyen, Managing Dentist. "Our team is excited to provide residents in the Pearland community another convenient location with first-rate, affordable dental care."

Brident Dental & Orthodontics and its locally branded affiliates provide access to affordable, high quality oral healthcare in 127 offices in Texas. In addition to accepting uninsured and privately insured patients, Brident Dental & Orthodontics welcomes patients covered by Medicaid dental programs.

ABOUT BRIDENT DENTAL & ORTHODONTICS

Brident Dental & Orthodontics, with its supported affiliates has been expanding access and equity of oral healthcare in 127 dental practices throughout Texas. Operating the most integrated system of oral healthcare throughout Texas, Brident Dental is a full-service "dental home," providing general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, implants, and oral surgery in offices designed to support consistent, high-quality care that meets the needs of a diverse patient population. To learn more about Brident Dental or to find an office in your community, visit www.brident.comor call 1-877-SMILE-70.

ABOUT SONRAVA HEALTH

Sonrava Health is a national family of health and wellness companies – including differentiated dental office brands with more than 560 affiliated offices, dental and vision benefit plans, provider networks, and consumer products and services – focused on quality, value and innovation and built on a platform of unique and efficient technology. For more information, visit www.Sonrava.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005046/en/