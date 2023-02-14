ResoluteAI Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA Certification

ResoluteAI, the research platform for science, is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification and HIPAA compliance, demonstrating its commitment to the highest security and data protection standards to protect its global customer base.

SOC 2 certification (Service Organization Control 2) demonstrates that ResoluteAI has robust controls in place to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its customers' data. HIPAA compliance confirms that ResoluteAI is compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which sets standards for the protection of personal health information.

"We are thrilled to have received these important certifications," said Steve Goldstein, ResoluteAI's CEO. "At ResoluteAI we take the security and privacy of our customers' information very seriously. These certifications are a testament to our commitment to ensuring the highest levels of protection for our customers."

Nebula, ResoluteAI's enterprise search platform, securely ingests customers' proprietary scientific information and, using machine learning, facilitates search, analysis, collaboration, and discovery.

ResoluteAI's achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 certification and HIPAA compliance is an important milestone for the company, and it is a major step in building trust with its customers. The audit was conducted by Dansa D'Arata Soucia. ResoluteAI will continue to invest in its security and compliance efforts to ensure that it meets the highest standards in the industry.

About ResoluteAI

ResoluteAI is the research platform for science. Foundation enables commercial science enterprises to search aggregated scientific, regulatory, and business databases simultaneously. Nebula is our enterprise search tool for science. Combined with our interactive analytics and downloadable visualizations, ResoluteAI makes connections that lead to breakthrough discoveries. Used by scientific organizations around the world, ResoluteAI won the BCS Search Industry Award for Most Promising Start-Up in 2021.

