Ontra Appoints Megan Hansen as Chief People Officer

Ontra, the leading provider of contract automation and intelligence solutions for the world's most prominent asset managers, today announced the appointment of its first Chief People Officer, Megan Hansen, who will be responsible for attracting, retaining, and developing world-class global talent across the organization.

"One of the most significant drivers of our continued growth has been our team. We are thrilled to have Megan join Ontra to lead our People strategy, deliver a best-in-class employee experience, and reinforce our cultural values," said Troy Pospisil, founder and CEO of Ontra. "Megan brings an impressive track record building and scaling high-performing teams, and I look forward to collaborating with her to drive our vision for growth."

"My objective is to empower our employees to do their best work and ensure everyone feels connected and motivated to achieve the organization's collective goals," said Megan Hansen, Chief People Officer at Ontra. "Ontra is on an exciting growth trajectory. I look forward to creating programs that enable us to continue expanding and fostering our most important asset, our people."

Before joining Ontra, Megan was the chief people and culture officer at Smartsheet, a leading enterprise platform for work management, where she led the organization's people team during a time of tremendous growth. She has also held several prominent human resource and talent roles, serving as the senior vice president of people at MOD Pizza, vice president of talent management for Outerwall, including its Coinstar and Redbox brands, and leading global HR programs at Frog Design.

Megan earned her bachelor's degree in psychology at Seattle Pacific University and a master's degree in organizational development from the University of San Francisco.

About Ontra

Ontra is the global leader in Contract Automation and Intelligence for private asset management firms. The Ontra platform combines AI-enabled software with a worldwide network of highly trained lawyers to modernize recurring legal workflows. Ontra's solutions improve all aspects of the contract lifecycle—from negotiating and processing routine contracts to tracking obligations in complex agreements. Ultimately, Ontra reduces the time, expense, and risk associated with contract management, freeing its customers to focus on other strategic priorities.

Ontra is headquartered in San Francisco, with global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.ontra.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005131/en/