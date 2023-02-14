DP Marketing.Services Elevates Rebrand with Levergy Marketing

Plumbing & HVAC Digital Marketing Company Reveals a New Brand for a New Year

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DP Marketing.Services, a leading digital marketing agency for plumbing and HVAC industries, announced today that the company has rebranded and will now operate under the new name Levergy. This rebranding strategy reflects the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future.

Ryan Redding, founder and CEO of Levergy, stated that the growth of the company has been "exponential" since its inception in 2017. Redding's previous work as a business consultant helped him identify a persistent issue of poorly-designed websites common among small business owners. This quickly stemmed into a side hustle of helping his clients build better websites, enhance their SEO efforts, and ultimately improve their performance.

Redding's focus on the service industry trade came at the advice of one of his first clients, a local plumber working from his garage, whose business experienced rapid growth after his website climbed from page 5 of page 1 of Google after only five months. "He told me to stop everything I was doing and focus only on digital marketing for plumbing and HVAC businesses." Through word of mouth, Redding quickly became known as the "digital plumber," ('DP' for short), and DP Marketing.Services was born. In four years, the company has globally expanded their team of expert digital marketers to service hundreds of HVAC/R and plumbing professionals throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The company's pivot towards new branding is designed to better reflect their vision of next-level positioning and upward momentum of digital marketing within the plumbing & HVAC/R industry. Levergy aims to provide the distinct advantage of exceptional, custom-tailored client experience traditionally not found in the home service industry space.

"Everything about Levergy will involve elevated tactic, from our proven PPC and SEO process to certified Service Titan Coaching and custom one-on-one strategic marketing consults," said Pritpal Aujla, Director of Operations for Levergy.

We've got the best people, the best tools, and the best resources to deliver the results that actually matter to our clients."

Levergy is a full digital marketing agency providing digital marketing solutions, website development services, business printing, and training solutions specifically for plumbing and HVAC contractors. Levergy was founded in 2017 by CEO Ryan Redding who leads his team from their main office headquarters in Tulsa, OK. Ryan is the author of The Book on Digital Marketing for Plumbing and HVAC Contractors, available on Amazon, and is the host of the Blue Collar CEO, the podcast for home service businesses. Levergy is an official partner of Google, Housecall Pro, CallRail, Schedule Engine, Client Partners Certified, and Upcity, and are certified ServiceTitan Coaching consultants. Levergy proudly sponsors non-profit organization Women in HVAC and Blue Collar Success Group. For more information, please visit levergy.io or @Levergy.io on social.

