Mid-Cape Home Center hosts "Seeing is Believing" Event showcasing Beach House Shake® Authentic Composite Shingle

Training and Installation at Mid-Cape's South Dennis Location Feb 22nd 7am - 3pm

SOUTH DENNIS, Mass., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-Cape Home Centers and Tando® Composites announce a building renovation event featuring Beach House Shake®, the authentic composite shingle. During the event, Mid-Cape's South Dennis, Mass. Store, located at 465 Route 134, will receive an update as Beach House Shake is installed on the Mid-Cape building. In addition to the renovation, the "Seeing is Believing" all-day event features hands-on training, food, apparel giveaways, a chance to meet the experts from Beach House Shake, as well as exclusive event attendee contractor incentives.

This exciting day celebrates Mid-Cape's launch as a flagship dealer of Beach House Shake on the Cape. The event is open to all - including builders, contractors, architects, and the general public.

For several years, the demand for natural cedar shingles has exceeded supply. The team at Mid-Cape needed to find a solution for their customers. They began searching for a product that had the appearance of bleached cedar shingles and ease of application and found this amazing alternative solution for their builders. After years of trying many alternatives, they selected Beach House Shake as the innovative new product that meets all of the market needs.

The use of Beach House Shake on the Cape has already begun. Don and Debbie Turcotte in Bourne, Mass., recently completed a major exterior overhaul to their Cape Cod cottage using Beach House Shake's Atlantica for the iconic look of bleached cedar shingles. The couple purchased the home about six years ago as a weekend getaway and recently decided to make it their primary residence. For the Turcottes, seeing was believing!

Don Turcotte explained, "We wanted to upgrade the exterior with top-quality materials that would be authentic, attractive and durable. The original cedar shingles had discolored unevenly and rotted from the harsh weather conditions. During our research, we found Beach House Shake's Atlantica offered the authentic appearance of bleached cedar shingles that we wanted. Next, we researched its performance. Living on the coast means high winds are a part of life for us. We were thrilled to find that Beach House Shake is certified for High Velocity Hurricane Zones by Miami-Dade County. We were sold on the appearance and performance of Beach House Shake and could not be happier with our choice. We constantly receive compliments on our composite shingles with people mistaking it for natural cedar. "

Beach House Shake's innovative composite technology provides uncompromised realism and architectural precision. Like natural cedar shingles, each Beach House Shake shingle is unique with strikingly realistic grains and saw cuts, but Beach House Shake installs many times faster than natural cedar shingles – saving time and money on installation costs.

In addition to Atlantica, Beach House Shake is also available in Sandcastle, a fresh white cedar; Hatteras, a deeper gray found in southern coastal regions; and Pacifica, a fresh western red cedar shingle.

See it and believe it for yourself at Mid-Cape's day-long installation event on Feb. 22nd from 7am - 3 pm, at the South Dennis location. Or visit www.BeachHouseShake.com for more info about Beach House Shake.

About Tando Composites

Tando, a brand of Derby Building Products, is the leader in composite exterior cladding with Beach House Shake®, the authentic composite shingle, and TandoStone®, the #1 brand of composite stone. Backed by more than five decades of product innovation, Tando produces high performance products professionals prefer and consumers demand. For more information on Beach House Shake or TandoStone, visit www.beachhouseshake.com or www.tandobp.com.

About Mid-Cape Home Centers

Since 1895, Mid-Cape Home Centers has been serving building professionals on Cape Cod, the Islands and South Shore. Whether you are a contractor, architect, designer or specifier, or DIYer, Mid-Cape Home Centers is your one-stop resource for all of your building needs. Our team of experts is prepared to assist you with every step of your project from start to finish. Learn more about Mid-Cape Home Centers at www.midcape.com.

