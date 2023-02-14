Princeton Orthopaedic Associates Opens New Hillsborough Orthopaedic Office

Princeton Orthopaedic Associates - New Jersey Orthopaedics Princeton Orthopaedic Associates

Princeton Orthopaedic Associates announced the opening of a new Orthopaedic Care facility in Hillsborough Townships, New Jersey.

One of our goals is to serve the communities we already live in with exceptional orthopaedic care. As the Hillsborough office opens, we see it as another opportunity to live out our values.” — Dr. Brian Culp, Princeton Orthopaedic Associates

Princeton Orthopaedic Associates is proud to announce the opening of a new Orthopaedic Care facility in Hillsborough Townships, New Jersey. The POA Hillsborough offices will be open to the public starting February 13th, 2023!

Dr. Brian Culp, a joint care specialist at POA, added, "At POA, we believe one of our primary goals is to serve the communities we already live in with exceptional orthopaedic care. One of the biggest ways we can do that is by making sure we have world-class orthopaedic offices in those communities or very nearby. As the Hillsborough office opens, we see it as another opportunity to live out the Princeton Orthopaedic Associates values."

Princeton Orthopaedic Associates location in Hillsborough Township helps POA serve orthopaedic patients in Bridgewater, Somerset, Flemington, Piscataway, Edison, New Brunswick, Mechanicsville, and all surrounding Hillsborough Township communities.

A Sports Medicine surgeon at POA, Dr. Frederick Song, commented, "We know that we serve people, not just random orthopaedic conditions. That drives us to serve our patients as compassionately as we can. It's the people, and the communities, that make opening a new location so exciting. The same is true of our new Hillsborough location."

Princeton Orthopaedic Associates is a Community of Extraordinary Care. We are both proud and honored to bring extraordinary orthopaedic talent, extraordinary orthopaedic tools, and extraordinary orthopaedic techniques as we serve Central New Jersey with world-class, world-recognized, and awarded orthopaedic care.

Princeton Orthopaedic Associates has offices in Ewing NJ, Plainsboro NJ, Monroe NJ, Robbinsville NJ, Hillsborough NJ, and two offices in Princeton NJ.

