Portuguese Surrealist artist Santiago Ribeiro shows his work in China, Moscow, Los Angeles, Galiza in Spain and Portugal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santiago Ribeiro is the most active surrealist artist nowadays, exhibiting his work and organizing and promoting exhibitions internationally in various parts of the planet.He is the mentor and promoter of the world's largest surrealist exhibition of the 21st century, International Surrealism Now, his work has been exhibited globally, as well as in Berlin, Moscow, New York, Exhibition in Dallas, Los Angeles, Mississippi, Indiana, Denver, Warsaw, Saint Nantes, Paris, London, Vienna, Beijing, Florence, Madrid, Granada, Barcelona, Lisbon, Belgrade, Montenegro, Romania, Japan, Taiwan, Brazil, Minsk, New Delhi, Jihlava (Czech Republic) and Caltagirone in Sicily and several cities in Portugal. Times Square in New York, USA has reported his exhibition information many times, and collectors have collected his works in many countries.Lately was present in Spain, Portugal, Moscow, and China where some delays have taken place due to the COVID crisis in the country,At the end of April will be exhibiting his painting "Surreal Mass Production" in MG Studio, Los Angeles organized by Parallax Art Fair.Parallax Art Fair grew out of a research exhibition called “Parallax” held in London in 2010. It was one of the first entretive business-to-consumer events in the world.

Journalist Annalina Grasso, poet Vincenzo Calì and actor Maurizio Bianucci promote the art of Santiago Ribeiro