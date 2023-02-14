This acquisition aligns with our social purpose and mission to provide continual access to education tools and platforms across the nation.” — Vincent Sciotto

educ8™ Purchases OKIN Educate

Line of Business from OKIN Process

US based EdTech company, educ8, has acquired the OKIN Educate line of business from OKIN Process which includes technology infrastructure, operations (Tutors, management team, etc.), marketing collateral, IP, and client contracts, to serve as a foundation for educ8's position as an industry innovator.

“This acquisition aligns with our social purpose and mission to provide continual access to education tools and platforms across the nation,” says Vincent Sciotto, CEO & President of educ8. He continues, “It expands our market presence, while ensuring a best-in-class virtual education platform is available to all students and meets their high dosage tutoring needs.”

educ8 will continue to develop impactful educational services and engaging tools and features of its existing Targeted Tutoring platform to further become a leader in the EdTech industry.

More information can be found here: educ8.us.

For press inquiries, please contact Olivia Davis at olivia.davis@educ8

About educ8

educ8 is an Educational Technology Solutions company, specializing in providing unlimited access to impactful and engaging online tutoring services in both the B2B and B2C sectors. Its tutoring model addresses K-12 students with tutoring services for additional audiences on the horizon.

About OKIN Process

OKIN Process Inc. is a Managed Services and BPO provider based out of the Czech Republic with US operations based in San Antonio, TX. OKIN Process has an 18-year history of providing best-in-class enterprise Managed Services as well as front-office and back-office BPO services.

Targeted Tutoring powered by educ8