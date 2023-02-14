Cyber Senate to Host its 3rd Annual Rail Cybersecurity Summit USA
The Cyber Senate team is set to host major stakeholders across the North American rail transportation market to address cybersecurity for the industry.
Are we sacrificing security for efficiency? This event will be a superb opportunity for the North American rail sector to better understand how to incorporate cybersecurity as a business enabler”CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protecting modern railway infrastructure from cyberattacks is imperative and in many cases overlooked or neglected in the push for digital transformation. To remain competitive organisations must adopt new technologies, processes and business models, all of which can deliver significant shareholder value, but are not without their share of cyber risk. The increase in supply chain and ransomware attacks across critical infrastructure and manufacturing industries has highlighted just how vulnerable our interconnected rail systems are and the transportation sector is no exception. How can we innovate securely? Transport and logistics are crucial to our economies’ success globally. The 3rd annual Cyber Senate Rail Cybersecurity USA conference will provide cyber security experts, product manufacturers and asset owners a unique forum to better define how we collaborate, share best practices and define our maturity in acting on intelligence.
— Jamison Nesbitt
The 3rd annual Cyber Senate Rail Cybersecurity USA conference will address the railways' “Detect, Respond and Recover,” initiatives, highlight the growing dependence on the “Internet of Rail,” our inherent vulnerabilities created in the design of these “system of systems” and how the sector can mitigate risk and respond appropriately. Attendees will hear insight into how manufacturers are securing rolling stock by design (locomotives and freight), TSA Security Directive 1580/82-2022-01, the challenges of IoT proliferation, predictive maintenance and the maturing of endpoint detection. Furthermore, we will dig deeper into areas such as cloud monitoring, identifying critical assets and managing blind spots, the convergence of IT and OT, remote access security, potential impacts on safety, governance, supply chain, ransomware and how we can operationalise data to mitigate threats and enhance organisational efficiency.
