ClearBridge Technology Group Reports 27% One Year Growth Rate
IT Partner Committed to Bridging the Gap Between Technology and People
We are eager to build upon this success in 2023 & beyond. We will continue to put our clients first and address their unique needs, implement powerful programs and ensure quality outcomes every time.””BILLERICA, MA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearBridge Technology Group today reports $47.7M revenue, up $37.7M from 2021, helping organizations bridge the technology gap through consulting services, contingent staffing, and full-time placement. Presidents Joe Wetmore and Tim Powell acknowledge the fundamental commitment to putting clients’ needs first, backed by the strength of a comprehensive solution provider, as a contributing growth factor.
— Tim Powell
Wetmore says, “At ClearBridge, we are proud to provide technology consulting and services utilizing the most consistent delivery model available while providing the highest quality product and customer service.”
Powell adds, “We are eager to build upon this success in 2023 and beyond. We will continue to put our clients first and address their unique needs, implement powerful programs and ensure quality outcomes every time.”
ClearBridge was established in 2005 and provides value-based solutions including data management, development, project management, information security, and system infrastructure. Key industries of focus include DOD/government, financial, education, healthcare/pharma, manufacturing, insurance, telecommunications, retail, high-tech, energy, managed services, and professional services.
About ClearBridge Technology Group
ClearBridge Technology Group is a national provider of technology consulting and staffing services. We help customers meet challenges with a comprehensive set of technology service offerings that include professional services support, custom project teams, program and project management, and business analysis and strategy. For more information, visit our website at www.clearbridgetech.com.
