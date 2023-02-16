MEG's Patient Safety Learning Module: Seamless Integration with the New LFPSE System
In line with the rollout of the NHS's Learning from Patient Safety Events (LFPSE), MEG are delighted to join the list of Local Risk Management System suppliers.DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LFPSE is set to replace the National Recording and Learning System (NRLS) in September 2023, and will provide a single national NHS system for recording and analysing patient safety events in England. The Patient Safety Learning module, a key component of MEG's QMS platform, offers a user-friendly, cost-effective, and customisable solution that healthcare organisations can rely on to make the transition to LFPSE with ease.
Cloud-based, with offline functionality and compatibility across all devices, MEG's Patient Safety Learning module provides a comprehensive approach to incident management and patient safety events. The module features LFPSE-upload functionality, editable expandable forms for incident reports, smart alerts and workflows, customisable reports and dashboards, and action planning functionality.
MEG's QMS platform has been designed to ensure that reported incidents don't simply end at "incident closure" but are turned into valuable learning opportunities that can drive improvement across organisations. The all-in-one platform can seamlessly integrate with risk management, policy updates, audit and compliance, quality improvement, patient experience and complaints management, training, and key performance indicator tracking, allowing providers to turn patient safety events into meaningful change.
Kerrill Thornhill, MEG founder and CEO, had this to say about becoming LFPSE-compliant:
"At MEG, we are thrilled to be part of the journey towards improving patient safety through our LFPSE-compliant Patient Safety Learning module. This is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative, technology-driven solutions to the healthcare industry.
Our highly skilled implementation team is dedicated to making the transition to the new Learn from Patient Safety Events (LFPSE) system as seamless as possible for healthcare providers. We understand the importance of ensuring that patient safety remains the top priority, and our team is equipped to provide expert support and guidance every step of the way.”
MEG will be showcasing the entire system, including the new Patient Safety Learning module, at the Digital Health Rewired event in London in March.
About MEG
MEG is a digital quality management system for healthcare. Its suite of configurable mobile and cloud-based tools enable providers to engage staff in quality improvement, patient safety and manage compliance with accreditation or regulatory standards.
The easy-to-use modules can be used on any device by frontline workers to collect data from all over an organisation. Capture incidents, audits, risk assessments, and access information anytime right at the point of care.
Management can collate, analyse and act upon real-time information and metrics across multiple sites, consolidating data into a centralised platform.
MEG is currently in operation in hospitals across Europe, Middle East, Australasia and Latin America with multi-lingual support.
