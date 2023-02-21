Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,900 in the last 365 days.

Madinah issues its SDGs Voluntary Local Review

Madinah's commitment to sustainable development: actions not words

MADRID, SPAIN, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Urban Observatory at Al Madinah Region Development Authority has issued the Madinah SDGs Voluntary Local Review (VLR) as the first VLR in Saudi Arabia that covers nine sustainable development goals.

Madinah’s VLR comes in line with Saudi Arabia’s commitment towards the “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” that was approved at the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015. Saudi Arabia’s commitment comes within the Islamic values, Kingdom's VISION 2030 and its executive programs. Madinah’s VLR comes in continuation of the national efforts in the Voluntary National Review (VNR) in its first edition in 2018, titled "Towards the Sustainable Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" by the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

The VLR aims to evaluate Madinah’s current state of sustainable development and to assess them against the national and international trends, enriching the localization of the SDGs in collaboration with the government agencies, the private sector, the non-profit sector, and Madinah’s civil society.

This VLR covers 9 goals of the SDGs: from Goal 1 to Goal 8, and Goal 11. The report comprises Madinah’s sustainable development state in many fields, such as health, education, infrastructure, environment, housing, transport, and others.

Madinah Region Development Authority looks forward to collaborate with its partners to accelerate achieving the SDG targets at the local level through job creation, prosperity, and development without burdening land and resources, while reducing pollution, in compatibility with national efforts and initiatives to achieve sustainable and inclusive development.

Maria José Martinez Vial
DILO Consulting Sàrl
+34 629 91 68 15
email us here

You just read:

Madinah issues its SDGs Voluntary Local Review

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.