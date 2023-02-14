Truth & Liberty to Broadcast Five Days a Week
Program Features Call-In Segment, Expanded Lineup of HostsWOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Truth & Liberty show has been bringing a biblical worldview and analysis to the issues of the day every week for several years.
As part of Truth & Liberty Coalition’s ongoing mission to equip, mobilize, and unify the body of Christ to change nations, its flagship program will now air five days a week. The live show will feature a half hour of additional content and an expanded lineup of hosts who will respond to live calls and questions from viewers.
Trusted Bible teachers Andrew Wommack, Alex McFarland, Pastor Mark Cowart, and Richard Harris will deliver commentary and teaching on relevant topics, Mondays-Fridays from 3:30-5 p.m. MT (5:30-7 p.m. ET), beginning Monday, March 6. They will also take calls from viewers and answer questions about the truth of God’s Word.
“This is a huge development for us. It’s an exponential increase in the content output for Truth & Liberty, both in terms of depth and quantity. I am very excited about the impact this will have in empowering Christians to stand for Biblical truth in our culture,” said Harris, Truth & Liberty Coalition executive director.
According to the Bible, it’s only the truth you know that will make you free (John 8:32). Through weekday broadcasts of its television program, people will receive encouragement, insights, and practical application of God’s Word not only in their own lives but to the social and cultural issues of our time.
Truth & Liberty will air on a number of platforms, including Truth & Liberty Coalition’s website, TruthandLiberty.net, and GospelTruth.TV, Wommack’s 24/7 internet television network.
Visit TruthandLiberty.net/Daily-Show for more information, and to find all the ways to watch Truth & Liberty five days a week.
ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in their community and government affairs. [https://truthandliberty.net]
