Real Estate Speaker and Coach Darryl Davis, CSP, Named a Top Influencer and Newsmaker by RISMedia for 2023
Real Estate Coach Darryl Davis honored alongside more than 300 distinguished real estate professionals for noteworthy industry contributions.
I am very proud and honored to be named by RISMedia as a 2023 Real Estate Industry INFLUENCER, along with many industry icons. Congratulations to all of my fellow Newsmakers!”WADING RIVER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darryl Davis Seminars, a top real estate coaching and marketing company, is proud to announce that its Chief Operating Officer, Darryl Davis, CSP, has been named a “2023 Real Estate Newsmaker” by RISMedia Magazine.
— Darryl Davis, CSP
The prestigious list, which appears in the February 2023 issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine, recognized a dynamic group of real estate newsmakers and influencers “whose resilience and innovation was imperative to survive 2022’s precipitous shift in market conditions.”
The 2023 class of Real Estate Newsmakers honors just over 310 industry members, including Davis, who earned a spot on the list for the fourth straight year.
In 2022, Davis offered free weekly real estate training webinars to help agents navigate market shifts and discover new and empowering ways to serve clients. 2022 also brought Davis both membership growth and internal growth, allowing him to expand his dynamic team of committed professionals. He also developed and planned the first of the company’s Next Level Real Estate Training Events and Conferences, which launched in January of 2023, to tremendous attendee response and acclaim.
“The most rewarding part of what I do is to help real estate professionals move from where they are to where they want to be,” says Davis. “To give them the tools and teach them the skills they need to meet whatever the world throws their way with more confidence and less stress. To empower leaders to empower their teams to serve vs. sell so that they can build careers with more joy, purpose, and repeatable, reliable results. My company and I have a commitment to change the perception people have of real estate agents, from salespeople to service professionals committed to client care. Why? Because real estate agents don’t just help people buy and sell real estate; they help buyers and sellers get to their Next Level® in life."
Honorees were nominated by RISMedia readers and editors and are showcased in categories such as Influencers, Achievers, Champions, Forward Thinkers, Those That Inspire, Agents of Change, and Creative Thinkers. Darryl was named as an Influencer.
About Darryl Davis
Darryl Davis is an award-winning speaker, coach, and best-selling author of three books published by McGraw Hill Publishers. For 30+ years, Darryl has trained more than 150,000 real estate professionals around the globe to double their production. He holds the CSP designation (given to less than 2% of all speakers worldwide) by the National Speaker’s Association. Audiences walk away from Darryl’s sessions with the tools and training they need to build their businesses and design careers worth smiling about. To learn more about Darryl visit www.DarrylSpeaks.com/real-estate-coach.
About Darryl Davis Seminars
Darryl Davis Seminars is a real estate coaching and marketing platform that delivers competitive, affordable real estate coaching, training, and customizable marketing tools that allow real estate professionals to dramatically increase listing inventory, build a stronger business foundation, create customers for life, and get to their Next Level in life by helping buyers and sellers get to their next levels. To learn more about Darryl and his team, visit www.DarrylSpeaks.com.
About RISMedia
RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston as the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information. For over 40 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, strategies and trends, and educational events. For more information, visit www.rismedia.com.
Darryl Davis
Darryl Davis Seminars
+1 813-957-2989
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other